Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) traded down 7.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.17 and last traded at $2.19. 11,263,754 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 8,583,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.37.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Caladrius Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $18.50) on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caladrius Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.06.

Get Caladrius Biosciences alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.81. The firm has a market cap of $72.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.55.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 119.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 156,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 85,146 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,045,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 118,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

About Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS)

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cellular therapeutic product candidates to address diseases and conditions caused by ischemia. Its product candidates include developmental treatments for cardiovascular diseases, such as CLBS12 for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; CLBS16, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; CLBS14, a regenerative medicine advanced therapy for treating no-option refractory disabling angina.

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Caladrius Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caladrius Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.