California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 40,951 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 546,751 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 40,951 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $12,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 130.3% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 25,593,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,882,000 after acquiring an additional 14,480,352 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,204,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,560,000 after purchasing an additional 565,380 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 73.6% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,931,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635,958 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 60.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,959,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 228.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,520,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $27.66 on Thursday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.08 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.43.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.23. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $410.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.26 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PSTG shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.20.

In other news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 73,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $1,387,722.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,422,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,166,900 shares of company stock valued at $24,537,585 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

Further Reading: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.