California Public Employees Retirement System Has $13.21 Million Stock Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 906,254 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,263 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.26% of Hanesbrands worth $13,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HBI. FMR LLC grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 13,807 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after buying an additional 86,798 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 282,058 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after buying an additional 75,910 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter worth $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael E. Faircloth sold 2,324 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $34,232.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 360,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,313,361.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Franck J. Moison sold 2,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $30,667.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,300.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,104 over the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.05.

NYSE:HBI opened at $17.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.91 and a 200-day moving average of $15.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.39. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

