California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,860 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.25% of Regal Beloit worth $12,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Regal Beloit during the 4th quarter worth $1,023,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Regal Beloit by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Regal Beloit during the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Finally, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Regal Beloit by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 108,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,338,000 after purchasing an additional 16,781 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP John Avampato sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total transaction of $50,177.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,333.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RBC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Regal Beloit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. KeyCorp raised shares of Regal Beloit from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Regal Beloit from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Regal Beloit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.43.

Shares of Regal Beloit stock opened at $129.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.11. Regal Beloit Co. has a 1 year low of $51.99 and a 1 year high of $146.97.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.19. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 9.03%. On average, equities analysts predict that Regal Beloit Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.86%.

Regal Beloit Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

