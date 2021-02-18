Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Callaway Golf is renowned for developing innovative products that help golfers hit longer and straighter shots from tee to green; controlled, higher-spinning shots around the green; and smooth, accurate putts. The long list of legendary Callaway products introduced across the past three decades is long, punctuated by the iconic Big Bertha driver and the Great Big Bertha driver, which Golf Digest named the greatest club of all time for its combination of innovation, performance and lasting impact on the golf equipment landscape. Huge number of tournaments, including numerous Major Championships, have been won by Tour pros playing Callaway equipment. Callaway Golf consists of four powerful brands – Callaway, Odyssey, Toulon Design and OGIO – that together offer golfers all over the world everything they need – clubs, balls, bags, apparel, footwear, bags, accessories – to play better and enjoy the game more. “

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ELY. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point lowered Callaway Golf from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Callaway Golf from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.27.

Shares of Callaway Golf stock opened at $28.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -22.72 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.90. Callaway Golf has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $32.59.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $375.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.40 million. Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a positive return on equity of 9.87%. Callaway Golf’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 7,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $183,008.09. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 6,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $137,530.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,334.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,402,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,802,000 after purchasing an additional 878,678 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,643,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,793 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,497,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,661 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Callaway Golf by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,545,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,104,000 after buying an additional 293,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Callaway Golf during the third quarter valued at $29,347,000.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Callaway Golf (ELY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.