Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Trading Down 8.8%

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) fell 8.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.02 and last traded at $22.59. 102,856 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,282,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.78.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Callon Petroleum from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Truist upped their target price on Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.48.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.14 and a 200 day moving average of $9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $885.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPE. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 540 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 346.4 MMBbls oil, 757.1 Bcf of natural gas, and 67.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

