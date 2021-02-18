Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 5,169 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,169 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. First Command Bank increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 72.1% during the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 7,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG opened at $54.27 on Thursday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.31 and a 52 week high of $56.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.14 and its 200-day moving average is $48.16. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.14%.

In related news, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 19,160 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $977,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,664 shares of company stock worth $1,535,510 in the last 90 days. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Principal Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Principal Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.56.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

