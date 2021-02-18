Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $2,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 231.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWL opened at $66.09 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 12 month low of $37.44 and a 12 month high of $66.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.91.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

