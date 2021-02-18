Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.92.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America cut Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

In other Camden Property Trust news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 4,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $449,992.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,519,067.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $42,524.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,041.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,616,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 31.6% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Seeyond increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 7,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the third quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

CPT traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,487. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $62.48 and a 52 week high of $120.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.19 and its 200-day moving average is $95.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 55.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.95). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 5.22%. Equities analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.87%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 165 properties containing 56,383 apartment homes across the United States.

