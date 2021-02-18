Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) (TSE:CCO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $21.45

Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$21.45 and last traded at C$21.41, with a volume of 1268343 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.02.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) from C$18.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$21.00 to C$22.75 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.51.

About Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) (TSE:CCO)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

