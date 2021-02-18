Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Hits New 12-Month High at $17.96

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.96 and last traded at $17.79, with a volume of 235660 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.04.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 4.05.

Get Canaan alerts:

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.01 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Canaan by 26.9% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 49,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 10,410 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Canaan in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Canaan in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Canaan in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Canaan in the fourth quarter worth about $368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Canaan Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAN)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Canaan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.