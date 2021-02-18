Canaccord Genuity Increases Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) Price Target to $16.00

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $8.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 45.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calyxt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Calyxt in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Calyxt in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLXT opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.49. Calyxt has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $12.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.08.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLXT. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 193.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calyxt by 132.6% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,082,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 616,827 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Calyxt during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calyxt by 14.9% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 75,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 9,801 shares during the period. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Calyxt during the third quarter valued at $329,000. Institutional investors own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

Calyxt Company Profile

Calyxt, Inc, a technology company, focuses on delivering plant-based solutions in the United States. The company offers high oleic soybean products, including oil and meal. It also develops high fiber wheat; improved digestibility alfalfa; and cold storable potatoes. The company was formerly known as Cellectis Plant Sciences, Inc and changed its name to Calyxt, Inc in May 2015.

