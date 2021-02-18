Canaccord Genuity Increases SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Price Target to $70.00

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SAIL. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SailPoint Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.30.

Shares of NYSE:SAIL opened at $60.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.50 and a 200-day moving average of $46.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of -6,071.93 and a beta of 2.01. SailPoint Technologies has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $64.19.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total transaction of $1,004,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,509,580.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heidi M. Melin sold 1,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total transaction of $68,106.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,748 shares in the company, valued at $829,427.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,579 shares of company stock worth $3,348,146. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 696,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,080,000 after acquiring an additional 42,619 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the third quarter worth $1,140,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 3.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 200,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,952,000 after buying an additional 6,158 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the third quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the third quarter worth $1,231,000.

SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

