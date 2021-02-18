Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Speculative Buy Rating for Pantheon Resources Plc (PANR.L) (LON:PANR)

Canaccord Genuity reissued their speculative buy rating on shares of Pantheon Resources Plc (PANR.L) (LON:PANR) in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 89 ($1.16) price objective on the stock.

Shares of PANR opened at GBX 41.80 ($0.55) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of £246.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 39.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 34.34. Pantheon Resources Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 6.52 ($0.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 48.58 ($0.63).

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. It owns 100% interests in Greater Alkaid project located in Alaska; and approximately 66,000 acres in the State of Alaska's North Slope. The company also holds interests in Tyler and Polk Counties, East Texas.

