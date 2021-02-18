Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cantel Medical Corporation is a global company dedicated to delivering innovative infection prevention products and services for patients, caregivers, and other healthcare providers, which improve outcomes and help save lives. Through an expansive portfolio of endoscopy, water purification and filtration, and healthcare disposables, Cantel Medical provides high-quality infection prevention solutions and unsurpassed service, touching millions of patients each year around the world. Cantel Medical is a leading provider of infection prevention products and services in the healthcare market. Cantel Medical specializing in the Endoscopy procedure disposables includes single-use valves and irrigation tubing. Medical device reprocessing systems, disinfectants, detergents and other supplies are used to disinfect high-level endoscopes. “

Get Cantel Medical alerts:

CMD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Cantel Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cantel Medical in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of Cantel Medical from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.80.

NYSE:CMD opened at $76.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.61, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54. Cantel Medical has a 1-year low of $20.81 and a 1-year high of $89.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $297.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.50 million. Cantel Medical had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cantel Medical will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Cantel Medical during the third quarter valued at $1,088,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cantel Medical by 9.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Cantel Medical during the third quarter valued at $231,000. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Cantel Medical by 2,881.0% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 292,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,071,000 after purchasing an additional 282,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cantel Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. 95.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cantel Medical

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cantel Medical (CMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cantel Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantel Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.