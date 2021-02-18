Canterra Minerals Co. (CTM.V) (CVE:CTM) Shares Gap Down to $0.45

Canterra Minerals Co. (CTM.V) (CVE:CTM) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.45, but opened at C$0.39. Canterra Minerals Co. (CTM.V) shares last traded at C$0.39, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of C$21.85 million and a P/E ratio of -20.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.21.

About Canterra Minerals Co. (CTM.V) (CVE:CTM)

Canterra Minerals Corporation, a resource company, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on diamond exploration primarily in the Northwest Territories and Alberta. The company was formerly known as Diamondex Resources Ltd.

