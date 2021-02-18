Capital Advisors Inc. OK Acquires 6,264 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 232,719 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 6,264 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned approximately 0.09% of Ares Management worth $10,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Ares Management by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 283,578 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,444,000 after buying an additional 24,172 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ares Management by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,917,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $231,393,000 after buying an additional 189,142 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth $918,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Ares Management by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 242,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,427,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Ares Management by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Management alerts:

In other news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 13,703 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $616,772.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 259,592 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $12,509,738.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,031,524 shares of company stock worth $49,682,823 over the last ninety days. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARES. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ares Management from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ares Management from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ares Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ares Management from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

NYSE:ARES traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,124. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.19. The company has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.34, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Ares Management Co. has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $53.35.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $406.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.70 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.22%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.81%.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.