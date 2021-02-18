Capital Advisors Inc. OK Increases Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 304,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,105 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 1.2% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $32,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Harding Loevner LP raised its position in AbbVie by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $5,458,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABBV stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $106.39. 141,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,670,571. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $113.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $187.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.89.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

