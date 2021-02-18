Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Sets New 1-Year High at $47.57

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.57 and last traded at $47.03, with a volume of 7763 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.01.

CPRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Capri from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Capri from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Capri from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Capri from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.74.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.92, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.64. Capri had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPRI. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Capri by 138.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capri during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 84.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Capri (NYSE:CPRI)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

