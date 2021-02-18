Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Scott D. Grimes Sells 2,000 Shares

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.21, for a total transaction of $314,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,873,146.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CDLX opened at $152.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.99 and a 200 day moving average of $103.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.99 and a beta of 2.63. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.33 and a 12-month high of $161.47.

CDLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair cut shares of Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Cardlytics by 2.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,327,000 after buying an additional 72,847 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,517,000 after purchasing an additional 83,096 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 15.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 961,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,879,000 after purchasing an additional 131,209 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 13.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 862,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,869,000 after purchasing an additional 99,352 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 780,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,432,000 after purchasing an additional 217,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels, which include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

