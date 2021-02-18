Carlton Investments Limited (CIN.AX) (ASX:CIN) Announces $0.26 Interim Dividend

Carlton Investments Limited (CIN.AX) (ASX:CIN) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Monday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of A$21.15. The company has a current ratio of 27.65, a quick ratio of 27.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Carlton Investments Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia through its subsidiaries. Carlton Investments Limited was founded in 1928 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

