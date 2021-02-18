CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Wedbush

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KMX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Northcoast Research raised shares of CarMax from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CarMax from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CarMax currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $109.88.

Shares of KMX opened at $122.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. CarMax has a fifty-two week low of $37.59 and a fifty-two week high of $128.58.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. CarMax’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CarMax will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 17,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total value of $1,898,981.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,711.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Darren C. Newberry sold 20,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $2,501,901.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,666.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 415,922 shares of company stock valued at $47,543,566. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $882,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in CarMax during the third quarter worth about $30,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in CarMax during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

