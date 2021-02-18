Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Acquires 812 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $17,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 48.9% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Accenture by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth $704,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 55.9% during the third quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 9,836 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total value of $796,972.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,705 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,674.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 6,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.82, for a total value of $1,658,032.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,516.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 518,915 shares of company stock valued at $28,972,506. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.58.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $2.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $256.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,540. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $271.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.48. The company has a market cap of $168.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

