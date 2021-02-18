Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Buys 7,537 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,956 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,537 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 1.4% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $30,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $43,611,449,000 after purchasing an additional 910,971 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Facebook by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,505,081,000 after buying an additional 1,098,694 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,909,854 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,345,936,000 after buying an additional 153,953 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 15.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,216,738,000 after buying an additional 1,598,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,357,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,974,601,000 after buying an additional 179,672 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FB. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.98.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total transaction of $54,587.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,410.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total transaction of $3,620,830.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,413,652 shares of company stock worth $382,794,873. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded down $6.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $267.46. The stock had a trading volume of 662,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,284,420. The business has a 50-day moving average of $266.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.05. The firm has a market cap of $761.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

