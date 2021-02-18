Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $12.65 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 241,348 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,319 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $12,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 808 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $52.53. The company had a trading volume of 536,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,457,369. The firm has a market cap of $240.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $53.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.54.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Truist increased their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.85.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

