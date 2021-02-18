Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 118,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,859 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Neogen were worth $9,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCF National Bank boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 9,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Neogen by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Neogen by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Neogen by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NEOG traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $83.98. 3,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,633. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.25. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.76, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.50. Neogen Co. has a 1-year low of $48.91 and a 1-year high of $89.32.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.22 million. Neogen had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steven J. Quinlan sold 9,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $788,545.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,625.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 11,021 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $913,751.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,032 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,033.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,640 shares of company stock worth $5,553,253. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

