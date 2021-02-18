Carvana Co. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Carvana in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 17th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.

Get Carvana alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Carvana from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $314.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Carvana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.27.

Shares of CVNA opened at $295.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.78 billion, a PE ratio of -108.28 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $274.24 and its 200-day moving average is $229.42. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $22.16 and a fifty-two week high of $310.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Carvana by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter worth about $2,314,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Carvana by 144.9% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its position in Carvana by 428.7% in the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 485,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,412,000 after purchasing an additional 394,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 3G Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Carvana by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,954,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 30,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.86, for a total value of $7,195,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,832. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.83, for a total value of $29,083.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,083. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,945,517 shares of company stock valued at $733,594,292 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.