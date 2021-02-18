Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV reduced its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Barclays upped their target price on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.80.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,985,442. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $202.30 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $191.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.12. The stock has a market cap of $109.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.50 and a 1 year high of $205.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

