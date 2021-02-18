CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) Shares Up 11.3%

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT)’s share price shot up 11.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.28 and last traded at $8.28. 19,172,564 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 12,043,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.44.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.30. The firm has a market cap of $624.62 million, a PE ratio of -52.60 and a beta of 3.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of CBAK Energy Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $714,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBAK Energy Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of CBAK Energy Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $488,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBAK Energy Technology in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CBAK Energy Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:CBAT)

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium batteries in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, Taiwan, Israel, and internationally. Its products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools.

