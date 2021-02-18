Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.22) by $0.36, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NYSE:FUN traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.72. 13,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,591. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.82. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 2.22. Cedar Fair has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $55.97.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FUN shares. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.73.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

