CEEK VR Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $49,562.00 (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 20.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded up 82.4% against the US dollar. CEEK VR has a market cap of $3.94 million and $49,562.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00063014 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $465.52 or 0.00891465 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00006753 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00029994 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000229 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004187 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00045339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,606.70 or 0.04991750 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00048950 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00017251 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 603,653,460 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

CEEK VR can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

