Celcuity’s (CELC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $18.00.

CELC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Celcuity from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celcuity from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

NASDAQ:CELC opened at $16.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.63. The company has a market cap of $172.58 million, a P/E ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 1.35. Celcuity has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $17.72.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts expect that Celcuity will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Celcuity by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Celcuity by 25.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Celcuity by 72.2% during the third quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 21,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,830 shares during the period. 18.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celcuity

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers cancer sub-types and therapeutic options for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

