Celo Price Tops $5.15 on Exchanges (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. During the last week, Celo has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Celo has a total market capitalization of $950.51 million and approximately $78.13 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo coin can now be bought for about $5.15 or 0.00009893 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $195.85 or 0.00375969 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.21 or 0.00059916 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00078314 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.41 or 0.00085250 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.86 or 0.00082284 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $221.62 or 0.00425440 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.61 or 0.00173941 BTC.

Celo Profile

Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 184,447,717 coins. Celo’s official website is celo.org. The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg.

Buying and Selling Celo

Celo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

