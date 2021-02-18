Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Short Interest Update

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 205,700 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the January 14th total of 160,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNTG. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Centogene by 534.2% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 374,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 315,615 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Centogene by 135.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 422,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 242,941 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Centogene during the 3rd quarter worth $1,892,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Centogene in the third quarter valued at $827,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centogene by 44.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CNTG traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.60. 1,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,605. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $250.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of -2.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.46. Centogene has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $28.71.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $42.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.77 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Centogene will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNTG. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Centogene in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Centogene in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centogene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centogene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Centogene Company Profile

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in diagnosis and research around rare diseases that transform clinical and genetic data into information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. Its platform analyzes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and genetic data to enhance the understanding of rare hereditary diseases.

