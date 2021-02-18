Cerus (CERS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect Cerus to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CERS stock opened at $7.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.36 and a beta of 1.37. Cerus has a one year low of $2.71 and a one year high of $8.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.42.

In other Cerus news, insider Chrystal Menard sold 41,363 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $330,904.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Vivek K. Jayaraman sold 56,105 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $448,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 188,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 418,649 shares of company stock worth $3,318,959. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Cerus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

