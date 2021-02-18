CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) PT Raised to $100.00

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from $60.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 40.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of CEVA in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Oppenheimer raised shares of CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. CEVA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.86.

CEVA opened at $71.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.13. CEVA has a twelve month low of $20.45 and a twelve month high of $83.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,132.00, a PEG ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.18.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. CEVA had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 1.26%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CEVA will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in CEVA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CEVA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in CEVA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in CEVA during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in CEVA by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

