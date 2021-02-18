CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.29, RTT News reports. CF Industries had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.14%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Shares of CF stock traded down $1.20 on Thursday, hitting $43.86. The stock had a trading volume of 253,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404,050. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.48. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. CF Industries has a one year low of $19.73 and a one year high of $47.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.18%.

In other news, Director Celso L. White acquired 815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,994.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,593.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CF shares. Cleveland Research raised shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.43.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

