CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) Receives C$107.35 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$107.35.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC boosted their price target on CGI from C$91.50 to C$105.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on CGI from C$106.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on CGI from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CGI from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on CGI from C$101.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

GIB.A stock traded down C$1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$98.07. The company had a trading volume of 393,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,965. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$100.86 and a 200-day moving average price of C$94.57. CGI has a 1-year low of C$67.23 and a 1-year high of C$104.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

