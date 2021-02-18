Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%.

Shares of NYSE:CRL traded down $4.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $294.64. 4,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,948. The business’s 50 day moving average is $270.61 and its 200-day moving average is $239.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1-year low of $95.58 and a 1-year high of $303.79.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.02, for a total value of $8,550,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,691,785.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRL. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $237.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.72.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

