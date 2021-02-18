Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Bought by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,890 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $116.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.54. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $80.06 and a 12-month high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $563.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.03 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHKP. Pritchard Capital boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.57.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.