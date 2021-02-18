China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Shares Up 11.9%

Shares of China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) shot up 11.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.75 and last traded at $7.44. 2,067,297 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 534% from the average session volume of 325,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.65.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAAS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Automotive Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Greenridge Global lowered shares of China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.60. The company has a market cap of $206.40 million, a P/E ratio of 669.00 and a beta of 3.28.

In related news, CFO Jie Li sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $451,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,200.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Automotive Systems stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 49,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.16% of China Automotive Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

