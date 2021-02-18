Chiyue Cheung Sells 13,000 Shares of NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Stock

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) COO Chiyue Cheung sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $163,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Chiyue Cheung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 26th, Chiyue Cheung sold 19,500 shares of NeoPhotonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $230,490.00.

Shares of NPTN stock opened at $12.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $645.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.71 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.20 and a 200-day moving average of $8.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $14.14.

NPTN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on NeoPhotonics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. NeoPhotonics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.93.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 14.3% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 44,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 2.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

