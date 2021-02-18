Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 419.83%.

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock traded up $1.25 on Thursday, hitting $106.49. The company had a trading volume of 217 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,212. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.69 and a beta of 1.48. Choice Hotels International has a twelve month low of $46.25 and a twelve month high of $110.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.69 and a 200-day moving average of $98.26.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHH. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $88.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Gordon Haskett boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.17.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

