Christopher Paul Tessitore Sells 30,000 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Stock

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $1,266,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $42.36 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.86. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.04 and a 12-month high of $58.87. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 0.74.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.32). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 6.09%. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.36%.

NNN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on National Retail Properties from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley increased their price objective on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NNN. PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 222.3% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 11,009,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,955,000 after acquiring an additional 7,594,264 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter worth $82,566,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in National Retail Properties by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,312,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,379,000 after buying an additional 1,102,924 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter worth $31,096,000. Finally, V3 Capital Management L.P. increased its position in National Retail Properties by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,151,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,121,000 after buying an additional 313,200 shares during the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

