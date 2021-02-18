Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.07% of Church & Dwight worth $14,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Grace Capital acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $82.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $47.98 and a one year high of $98.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.28.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 40.89%.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $1,517,071.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,958 shares in the company, valued at $603,049.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,042,140.00. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on CHD shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.53.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

