Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,682 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,422 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $10,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 18,190 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 8,921 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,813 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 17,341 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.99. 644,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,140,639. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $49.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.54.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 21,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $896,167.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 144,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,138,276.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 3,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $162,743.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,517 shares of company stock valued at $4,397,769. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

