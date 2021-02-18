CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) Price Target Increased to $47.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CIT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded CIT Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group downgraded CIT Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CIT Group from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded CIT Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $34.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded CIT Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.15.

Shares of NYSE:CIT opened at $45.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.88. CIT Group has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $47.98.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.85 million. CIT Group had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 16.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CIT Group will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. CIT Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

In other CIT Group news, EVP Edward K. Sperling sold 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $145,623.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,100.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Solk sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total value of $453,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,383.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,660,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,410,000 after buying an additional 297,870 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of CIT Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CIT Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,498,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of CIT Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

