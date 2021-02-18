Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Updates Q4 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) updated its fourth quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.71-1.76 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $251.9-251.9 million.Citi Trends also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.22-2.27 EPS.

NASDAQ CTRN opened at $68.32 on Thursday. Citi Trends has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $68.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.30. The company has a market cap of $692.70 million, a P/E ratio of 48.45 and a beta of 1.64.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $199.10 million during the quarter. Citi Trends had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 10.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citi Trends will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Citi Trends news, CEO David N. Makuen acquired 1,000 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.85 per share, with a total value of $43,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,033.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles J. Hynes sold 1,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $61,740.69. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,312.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

