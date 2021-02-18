Citigroup Downgrades Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) to Sell

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $5.00. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential downside of 23.57% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.04.

Shares of UBX opened at $7.85 on Tuesday. Unity Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $15.44. The company has a market capitalization of $415.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.44.

In related news, President Nathaniel E. David sold 1,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $8,908,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 37.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Unity Biotechnology by 142.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 102,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 60,434 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Founders Fund V Management LLC purchased a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,577,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 112,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase II clinical trial for musculoskeletal/ osteoarthritis disease, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for moderate-to-severe osteoarthritis of the knee; UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; and UBX1967 for the treatment of ophthalmologic diseases.

