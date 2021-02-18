Citigroup Raises J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Price Target to $140.00

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.28% from the stock’s previous close.

JCOM has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on J2 Global from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on J2 Global from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on J2 Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded J2 Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. J2 Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.42.

J2 Global stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $109.14. The stock had a trading volume of 7,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. J2 Global has a 1-year low of $53.24 and a 1-year high of $113.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.23.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.42. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 15.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that J2 Global will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

In other J2 Global news, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 10,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $1,039,835.79. Also, Director Richard S. Ressler sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total value of $19,534,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,550 shares of company stock worth $21,033,766 over the last quarter. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of J2 Global by 2,511.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,459,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,045,000 after buying an additional 1,403,880 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of J2 Global by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,628,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,046,000 after buying an additional 592,736 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of J2 Global by 204.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 630,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,629,000 after buying an additional 423,102 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of J2 Global by 15.2% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,764,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,383,000 after buying an additional 364,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of J2 Global by 33.9% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,315,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,048,000 after buying an additional 333,241 shares in the last quarter.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

